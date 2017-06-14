Gold futures spiked higher suddenly Wednesday morning after … The move took immediately after retail sales and the consumer price index (CPI) — a key inflation metric — came in weaker than expected. Retail sales fell 0.3 percent last month, marking …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold turns higher as soft economic reports raise doubts about Fed moves after Wednesday - June 14, 2017
- Gold just spiked higher after weak economic data, DC shooting - June 14, 2017
- Gold spikes ahead of Fed policy statement - June 14, 2017