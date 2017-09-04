The gold price hit its highest level in nearly a year in today’s trading session on the back of North Korea’s latest weapons test and further US dollar weakness. In what seems to be a situation that is spiraling out of control, North Korea launched …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold May Face Pressure - September 4, 2017
- Gold prices at 10-month high after N Korea’s N-test - September 4, 2017
- Gold prices near 12-month high - September 4, 2017