(Kitco News) – Gold prices are hovering right around unchanged on the day, in early U.S. dealings Wednesday. The bulls are taking a breather after recent solid gains that saw prices hit an 11-month high Tuesday. There are still bullish technical and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold snaps three-day rally as Trump, lawmakers reach debt-ceiling deal - September 6, 2017
- Gold Pauses But Fundamentals, Charts Remain Bullish - September 6, 2017
- A Price War Among Gold ETFs? - September 6, 2017