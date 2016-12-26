The price of gold is extremely sensitive to the major political event in the world. There has been a sharp drop for near about 1.2 percent in the gold futures from February delivery. There has been a massive chaos in the precious metal market from the very …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price after the anticipated FED rate hike - December 26, 2016
- Is Down The Only Way For Gold Prices To Go in The Foreseeable Future? - December 26, 2016
- Gold prices likely to drop after US Federal rate hike talk - December 25, 2016