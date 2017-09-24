KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) — Gold price went down by USD 23 to reach USD 1,295 per ounce in last week’s trading in New York New Mix market, according to Sabaek Al-Kuwait Company. It added in its weekly report on Sunday that the yellow metal went down due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Copper Futures Weekly Outlook: September 25-29 - September 24, 2017
- Gold And Silver Prices Find Support; For The S&P500, Abort! Abort! - September 24, 2017
- Gold price drops to USD 1,295 per ounce — Sabaek - September 24, 2017