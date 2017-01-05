-No change to the gold comments – “Gold has dropped into the 1120s. If there is such a thing as support, then this is it. Failure to hold opens up 1062 (year open)…support held and focus is towards 1200-1210 (May 2016 low and 11/14 low).”
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price – Evaluate again after 1200-1210 - January 5, 2017
- Gold Technically Oversold, Ready For Price Reversal - January 5, 2017
- Gold Prices Move Up $50 from the Lows: Short-Squeeze or Start of Something More? - January 5, 2017