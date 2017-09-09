Gold price falls by Rs820 to Rs30,530 on weak global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices slumped by Rs820 to Rs30,530 per ten gram at Delhi bullion market on Saturday, hurt by weak global cues amid a drop in demand from local jewellers. It is the biggest single-day fall in gold prices this year. Traders said, apart from …
