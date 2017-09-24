Gold prices fell sharply last week, helped by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer U.S. Dollar. Losses could’ve been steeper if not for a mixed performance by U.S. stock indexes and a potentially bullish geopolitical event. December Comex Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Gold Headed Into Major Value Zone at $1286.80 to $1267.90 - September 24, 2017
- Gold price retains value on investment interest, hedging - September 23, 2017
- Gold Prices Plunge as Fed Embarks on QT- Support Targets in View - September 23, 2017