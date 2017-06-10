KARACHI: Yellow metal price closed depressed as prime hedgers and investors negated making any big move on possible report of better output that may decide Gold Futures deals on short and long term basis, metal traders said. Qatar-Arab states crisis also …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price remains depressed, wary ahead on Arab crisis - June 10, 2017
- Cautionary For Gold With Eyes On FOMC - June 10, 2017
- Teenage making out tips – Online marriage help – Yahoo gold price - June 10, 2017