Gold price steadies as dollar strengthens, geopolitical risks support

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) – The price of gold steadied on Wednesday, after hitting a 9-1/2 month peak in the previous session after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but remained firmly above $1,300 with further near-term gains expected.
