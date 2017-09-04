Gold prices at 10-month high after N Korea’s N-test

Chennai: Geopolitical tensions arising out of North Korea’s nuclear test pushed gold prices to a ten month high at $1337 an ounce. “Gold prices have gained by more than 10% since mid-July 2017 and for the first time in last 10 months crossed the $1300 mark …
