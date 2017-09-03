Gold Prices Back Above Rs 30,000: Five Things To Know

Boosted by higher global prices, gold rates back home recaptured the Rs 30,000 level this week. Gold prices rallied for the second day on Saturday, rising by Rs 200 to Rs 30,400 per ten gram at the bullion market in New Delhi. Besides, higher demand from …
