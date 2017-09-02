Gold prices climb to 1-year highs after U.S. jobs report

Investing.com – Gold prices climbed to a one-year high on Friday, as data showing that the U.S. economy created less jobs than expected this month sent the greenback broadly lower. Comex gold futures were up $7.57 or about 0.57% at $1,329.56 a troy ounce …
