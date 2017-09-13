Gold Prices Correct But Find Some Support

Gold prices dropped during the course of the day yesterday but managed to recover towards the end of the day and closed in a strong manner. But much of the day was spent in pushing the gold prices lower towards the 1320 region and for a while, it appeared …
