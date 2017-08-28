Gold prices cross above $1,300 at start of busy week

Investing.com – Gold prices crossed above the key $1,300-level on Monday, as the U.S. dollar sank to its lowest in more than a year after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at Jackson Hole made no reference to U.S. monetary policy. Yellen’s speech …
