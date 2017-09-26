Gold Prices Dip Below $1,300 as Rate-hike Expectations Spike on Yellen Remarks

Investing.com – Gold prices fell on Tuesday as December rate-hike expectations jumped after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said that central bank should be “wary of moving too gradually” on interest rates to avoid the economy overheating.
