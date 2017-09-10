The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 20,526.64 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 20,900 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 21,500 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down B100 to B21,000 - September 10, 2017
- Gold Rolls Higher On Casters Midst Natural Disasters - September 10, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 1-year high as dollar gains ground - September 10, 2017