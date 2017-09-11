The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 20,375.04 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 20,750 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 21,350 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down B150 to B20,850 - September 11, 2017
- Will Gold Prices Keep Extending Their Gains? - September 11, 2017
- Sweden’s ‘Green Gold’ Poised for Record as Forest Prices Climb - September 11, 2017