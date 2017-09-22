Gold Prices Edge Higher In Asia

Gold prices ended Thursday’s session down $10.14 an ounce as a surprisingly positive assessment of the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve continued to weigh on the market. XAU/USD fell to its lowest level in nearly four weeks yesterday but climbed …
