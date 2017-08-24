Gold Prices Edge Lower Ahead of Jackson Hole Speeches

Gold prices inched lower Thursday, with many investors and analysts keeping a watchful eye on a meeting of global central bankers. Gold for December delivery closed down 0.2% at 1,292.00 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.
