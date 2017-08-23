Gold prices extend losses, shed Rs100 on muted demand

New Delhi: Gold prices drifted lower by another Rs100 to Rs29,700 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Wednesday on tepid demand from local jewellers and a weak trend overseas. Silver, however, recaptured the Rs40,000-mark on scattered enquiries from …
