Gold and silver prices have been falling consistently over the past few weeks amid weak demand since the currency ban decision of November 8 and the continued spotlight on gold traders. Gold prices have dropped 10.69 percent while silver is down 11.97 …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices extend gains for second day, silver prices decline - December 26, 2016
- Gold prices fall 11%, silver down 12% since PM Modi's demonetisation decision - December 26, 2016
- Gold prices slump to 11-month low on weak demand - December 26, 2016