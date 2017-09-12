Gold Prices Fall As Dollar, Stocks Rise

Gold prices ended Monday’s session down $9.25 as investors continued to cash in profits from a recent rally that pushed the market to the highest level in a year. The reduced anxiety in the marketplace and the rallying world stock markets have put …
