London-listed gold miners shot up after gold hit an 11-month high today, as investors flocked to safe haven assets after tensions between the US and North Korea continued to escalate. Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to just under $1,340 per ounce, their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices have hit an 11-month high as North Korea tensions escalate - September 4, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices near 1-year high in wake of N.Korea nuclear test - September 4, 2017
- Mobius Foresees Cryptocurrency Crackdown Sparking a Rush to Gold - September 4, 2017