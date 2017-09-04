Gold Prices Hit 10-Month High. Will They Rise Further?

Global gold prices hit their highest in nearly 10 months on Monday, boosted by safe-haven demand after North Korea’s latest nuclear test. Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $1,333.28 in New York per ounce, touching its best since November 9 at $1,336.79.
