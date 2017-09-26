Gold Prices Hold Gains In Asia As NKorea Tensions Aid Support

Investing.com – Gold prices held gains in Asia on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious about tensions on the Korean peninsula. Gold futures for December delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.27% to $1,315.00. Overnight …
