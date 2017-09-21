Gold prices inch up amid North Korea concerns

Sept 22 (Reuters) – Gold edged up from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,293.70 an …
