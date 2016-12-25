Gold prices likely to drop after US Federal rate hike talk

The bullion market may remain subdued as investors may exit gold ETFs after US Federal Reserve hikes its interest rates further. In the global market, the yellow metal is trading around $1,135 per ounce while it is trading at Rs 27,500 per 10 grams in the …
