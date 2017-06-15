Gold prices log lowest finish in 3 weeks as ‘fearless’ Fed turns up rate-hike heat

Gold prices marked their lowest settlement in three weeks on Thursday, building on a retreat that started Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and sounded determined to hike again this year. August gold GCQ7, -1.56% fell by $ …
