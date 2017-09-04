The gold price has hit a one-year high in the wake of the North Korea nuclear test. Experts said that the test had driven more buyers into so-called ‘safe haven assets’ than had been moved to buy gold following the Brexit vote, with Josh Saul, chief …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices near one-year high on North Korea test - September 4, 2017
- Gold Prices Jump To Highest Level Of Year: 5 Things To Know - September 4, 2017
- Gold prices have hit an 11-month high as North Korea tensions escalate - September 4, 2017