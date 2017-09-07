Gold Prices Rise Amid Dollar Weakness After ECB Stands Pat

Gold prices rose Thursday after the European Central Bank left its accommodative monetary policies in place. Gold for December delivery was recently up 0.9% at $1,351.60 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. The precious …
