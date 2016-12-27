Gold prices rose Tuesday, as some investors bet that a strengthening U.S. economy will bring inflation in the new year. Gold for February delivery was recently up 0.6% at $1,137.70 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rise as Investors Bet on Inflation - December 27, 2016
- Gold prices snap back after weekly losing streak hit its longest in 12 years - December 27, 2016
- Gold rebounds to Rs 28,025 on firm global cues - December 27, 2016