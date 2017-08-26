New Delhi: Gold prices registered a gain of Rs 250 at Rs 29,950 per 10 grams on Saturday, capitalising on a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers. However, silver was little changed at Rs 40,200 per kg in limited deals. Apart from a firm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rise By Rs 250 On Firm Global Trend - August 26, 2017
- Gold prices steady, silver edges up - August 26, 2017
- Gold Juniors’ Q2’17 Fundamentals - August 26, 2017