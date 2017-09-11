Gold prices slip back after run to 12-month high

Gold retreated from its highest level in a year on Monday, in the first tangible sign of a pullback from a stellar run driven by a weaker dollar and lower expectations of tighter policy by the Federal Reserve. Gold shed $12 to trade at $1,334, having …
