The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 20,284.08 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 20,650 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 21,250 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Falter at Resistance: Is the Bullish Run Finished? - September 16, 2017
- Gold prices steady at B20,750 - September 16, 2017
- High gold prices keep demand in check; India discounts narrow - September 16, 2017