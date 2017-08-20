BENGALURU, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady early on Monday as the dollar firmed, with the precious metal trading below an intra-day nine-month high hit on Friday when political and security concerns jangled investors’ nerves and stoked demand.
Gold prices steady, but off 9-month highs as dollar firms
