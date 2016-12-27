A significant recovery in gold prices, according to traders, was mostly because of the firm trend in the global market. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rebounded Rs 475 each at Rs 28,025 and Rs 27,875 per 10 grams …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge to Rs 28,025 per 10 grams - December 27, 2016
- COT Report: The Money Managers Stopped Buying Oil While Selling Gold, Corn, Wheat And Soybeans - December 27, 2016
- Price Of Gold Rebounded Friday But Still Faces Challenges - December 27, 2016