The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 18,950 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 19,300 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 19,900 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 19,400 …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices unchanged at B19,400 - December 26, 2016
- COMEX, ICE Gold Vault Reports Both Overstate Eligible Gold Inventory - December 26, 2016
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as dollar gains against yen - December 26, 2016