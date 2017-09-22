The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 19,889.92 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 20,250 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 20,850 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices unchanged at B20,350 - September 22, 2017
- Factors Likely to Hinder Gold Industry Growth - September 22, 2017
- Hugo Salinas Price: The Gold SKYROCKET Starts In London - September 22, 2017