Gold prices were higher U.S. trading Monday as stocks deepened their losses. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had posted its biggest decline in three months. The U.S. dollar index is lower in afternoon trading. XAU/USD initially tested the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Were Higher U.S. Trading – Gold Market Update - August 22, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms; investors wary ahead of Jackson Hole meet - August 22, 2017
- Gold slips as dollar firms; investors wary ahead of Jackson Hole meet - August 22, 2017