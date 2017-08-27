“That relieved the market of a little bit of concern about that,” said Bill O’Neill, partner with Logic Advisors in Saddle River, New Jersey, adding this was positive for gold prices and pressured the dollar. “She clearly came off dovish, saying maybe we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises after Yellen speech as investors await Draghi - August 27, 2017
- Gold Speculators Added To Their Bullish Net Positions For 5th Week - August 27, 2017
- Gold / Silver / Copper futures – weekly outlook: August 28 – September 1 - August 27, 2017