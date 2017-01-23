Gold prices rose on Monday to the highest in two months as investors sought safer assets amid uncertainty around the economic policies of new US President Donald Trump and as the dollar declined against other major currencies. Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises to 2-month high on Trump’s policy uncertainty - January 23, 2017
- Gold rises to two-month high on Trump policy uncertainty, dollar drop - January 22, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar, safe-haven buying after Trump inauguration - January 22, 2017