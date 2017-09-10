With gold’s “expected weekly trading range” now at 29 points, price may well make that climb within a week’s time, having settled yesterday (Friday) at 1351. And as graphically described a few missives back, above 1377 there is comparably little price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rolls Higher On Casters Midst Natural Disasters - September 10, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 1-year high as dollar gains ground - September 10, 2017
- Gold, Silver, Copper Futures Weekly Outlook: September 11-15 - September 10, 2017