Gold prices have settled above the key $1,300-an-ounce level in each of the past three sessions, finding support from short covering, an increase in long positions and a generally positive price outlook for the metal, said Chintan Karnani, chief market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold scores largest monthly gain since January - August 31, 2017
- 10 Gold Stocks to Watch in September 2017, Plus the One to Own - August 31, 2017
- Gold Surges on Technical Buying, Weak U.S. Dollar - August 31, 2017