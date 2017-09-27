Gold shows “no signs of support” as spot price tumbles again

Gold tumbles to its lowest level since mid-August, amid rising expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates again this year. December gold settled -1.1% at $1,287.80/oz., a day after posting its biggest one day loss in nearly two years. Gold is …
