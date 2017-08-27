Investing.com – Gold prices ended higher in a volatile session on Friday, reversing earlier losses as the U.S. dollar weakened after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at Jackson Hole didn’t specifically address monetary policy. Gold futures for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold / Silver / Copper futures – weekly outlook: August 28 – September 1 - August 27, 2017
- Enigmatic 1-Minute Selloff Sends Gold Spiralling Downward, Rattling Bull Market - August 27, 2017
- These 3 Gold Producers Have The Lowest AISC – And Huge Upside Potential - August 27, 2017