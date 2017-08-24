Gold slips as investors look to Jackson Hole gathering for clues on central bank policy

Gold prices inched lower Thursday, pressured as the dollar strengthened, with investors looking ahead to potential signals about interest rates from an annual Federal Reserve-hosted global central bank gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The haven metal …
