In physical demand, China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong plunged 55 percent in August from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, silver fell 1 percent to $16.99 per ounce. In the previous session, prices rose more than 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips on profit-taking but North Korea tensions persist - September 26, 2017
- Why China Bitcoin Crackdown Is Good News For Gold – Gerald Celente - September 26, 2017
- “Gold prices to reach $1,400 before the end of the year” – GoldCore - September 26, 2017