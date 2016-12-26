Gold slumps to 11-month low of Rs 27,550/10 g on weak demand

NEW DELHI: Gold prices slumped by Rs 250 to hit over 11-month low of Rs 27,550 per 10 gram at the bullion market here Monday due to weak demand from jewellers and lower advices from futures trade. Silver also fell by Rs 210 to Rs 38,600 per kg on reduced …
