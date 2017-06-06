Gold Solidly Up, Hits 7-Week High, Flirts With $1,300

(Kitco News) – Gold prices ended the U.S. day session solidly higher and hit a seven-week high Tuesday. Prices are within easy striking distance of the key $1,300.00 mark. Bullish charts, a weak U.S. dollar and safe-haven demand are all working in favor …
